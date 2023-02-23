LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You and your dog can be the best you can be... together.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the Canine Good Citizen program from Evolution Dog Training.
The trainers of Evolution Dog Training, LLC lead by Ellasha Ferriell pride themselves on being Positively Balanced Trainers.
They strive to create a strong bond between owner and dog.
Services range from classroom to group settings to develop pet obedience and competition obedience.
One service is the Canine Good Citizen (CGC) training.
The American Kennel Club (AKC) believes that all dogs can be good dogs, and all owners can be great owners.
That's why the AKC created the CGC program.
Canine Good Citizen is a 10-skill test that teaches good manners to dogs and responsible dog ownership.
The Canine Good Citizen test is essentially a behavioral evaluation.
Those dogs who pass the Canine Good Citizen Test earn a certificate.
Some continue training to become therapy dogs.
Evolution Dog Training is hosting a Canine Good Citizen exam evaluation on Saturday, February 25th.
Click here to get connected to Evolution Dog Training, LLC.
