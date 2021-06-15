PAOLI, In (WDRB) -- A wildlife adventure is only a short drive away.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the Wilstem Wildlife Park in Paoli, Indiana.
Wilstem's 1,100 acres has evolved over the last 30 years.
The addition of cabins, a covered bridge and expanded barn started the transformation.
In 2014, French Lick Ziplines, a 9 line zipline course was added to the property.
A three month trial with a herd of African elephants in 2015 inspired the permanent elephant experience.
In 2017, Giraffe Encounters were added to Wilstem.
Roos and Crew Encounters and Grizzly Encounters soon followed.
Slow down with the sloth encounters or take a serene horseback ride.
Coming soon…wolf encounters.
The name changed to Wilstem Wildlife Park in 2019 with the Drive Thru Safari opening in June of 2020.
It's the one year anniversary of the Drive Thru Safari this month.
The Drive Thru Safari is open daily beginning at 9:30 AM and last car in at 3:30 pm.
Experience the self-guided Drive Thru Safari in your personal vehicle and see over 40 different species.
Wilstem Wildlife Park's mission is to educate guests about wildlife, enhance and preserve the lives of the animals.
Click here to get connected to Wilstem Wildlife Park.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.