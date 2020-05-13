LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can make social distancing and isolation easier by expressing yourself.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent some time at Louisville Expressive Therapies to learn how to reduce anxiety through activities.
In 2010, Louisville Expressive Therapies was created to be a unique resource for anyone seeking Creative Arts Therapies.
From its founding by three friends, Theresa Adamchik (Art Therapist), Emily Ibershoff & Julia Purcell (Music Therapists), LET continued its mission and expanded to include counseling services.
Emily Ibershoff MT-BC, LPCC is a Board Certified Music Therapist and a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor.
She explained the benefits of creativity and expressive activities during quarantine.
Plus, how to overcome the obstacles.
Emily showed how making art during quarantine can relieve some anxiety and the ways to get started, for any age.
Mindfulness and creativity are connected.
She talked about the ways mindfulness helps during stressful times.
You can feel extremely isolated doing the quarantine all by yourself.
Emily described some creative activities and prompts that work well for individuals.
Click here to get connected to Louisville Expressive Therapies.
