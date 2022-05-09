LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 9th Annual How-To Festival can open your eyes to something new.
After a two-year hiatus, the Louisville Free Public Library’s event is back.
On the second Saturday in May, How-To allows thousands of people to discover something entertaining, interactive, and educational.
Learn how-to-do more than 50 different things in five hours, all for free.
From learning how to be a circus performer to canning your own vegetables to making amazing cake sculptures, “how-to” sessions cover a range of skills taught by local experts.
This year’s festival includes a mix of past favorites like how to do Tai Chi, homebrew beer, or grow tomatoes.
New lessons include how to make and decorate tasty dog treats, perform modern dance, and create digital music.
Sit through helpful talks like how to plan a cross-country trip in an electric vehicle and how to buy and sell a home in a crazy market.
The Louisville Urban Agriculture Coalition showcases three gardening tents with classes presented by Urban Ag member groups, including Kentuckiana Beekeepers, Wild Ones, and Master Gardeners.
How-To Festival
Saturday, May 14
10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
LFPL Main Library, 301 York Street
FREE and Open to the Public
Sessions will be located in more than 15 areas throughout the building and surrounding grounds, transforming the entire library into a giant classroom.
Food trucks will be onsite.
Click here to get connected to the How-To Festival.
