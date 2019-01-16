LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You may be the next greatest sculptor.
But you wouldn't know it unless you try it yourself.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser found a beginning sculpting class to get you started.
Forest Boone of Forest Boone Studio created a process that's like "paint-by-numbers".
The pre-made templates (think metal skeleton) make it easy.
Like every human, each sculpture is different.
No skill, no previous training and no artistic ability required.
The "Quickie Sampler" is a basic ongoing workshop available throughout the week.
The workshop lasts 2 1/2-3 hours
The ticket includes Kleen Clay, wooden base, welded internal skeleton and studio time.
You take your sculpture home and bake it in your kitchen oven.
It becomes hard like bronze and last for years.
"Quickie Sampler"
Forest Boone Studio
1000 Swan Street
Louisville , KY 40204
502-376-7625
Click here to get connected to Forest Boone Studio.
