LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Froggy’s Popcorn launches their new Snack Shack and partners with Kentucky Humane Society for the Month of November.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning with Froggy’s Snack Shack outside the Kentucky Humane Society.
Froggy’s Popcorn was born out of creativity and a desire to give back to the community.
Founder and visual artist, Melanie Fischer wanted to make a difference and bring joy not only to her life, but the lives of others.
She knew right away that she wanted to support animal shelters, having adopted two cats of her own.
Her passion for gourmet popcorn lead to Froggy’s Popcorn and the Snack Shack.
Froggy’s Snack Shack features packaged gourmet popcorn, freshly-popped traditional movie popcorn, holiday tins, and You-Pick Gift Baskets for the Holidays.
The Shack will also offer a few specialty seasonal drinks, bottled water, and soft drinks.
In keeping with its mission to support Animal Advocacy organizations, Froggy’s Popcorn has partnered with the Kentucky Humane Society for the month of November.
25 cents from each bag of popcorn sold will be donated to the non-profit organization.
Click here to follow Froggy’s Popcorn on facebook to see where the Snack Shack will pop up next.
Froggy’s Snack Shack will be at Norton Commons this Sunday, November 15th from 10am to 4pm, and at Charleswood Forest Neighborhood next Friday, November 20 from 4:30 to 7pm.
To request the Snack Shack, email Melanie at hello@froggyspopcorn.com or send a message on social media.
