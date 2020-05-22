(FOX NEWS) -- What do Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar like to do when they hang out? Drink tequila and eat shrimp, apparently.
Fieri and Hagar, who previously collaborated on a tequila for Hagar’s line of spirits, have joined forces once again to offer their suggestions for our Memorial Day cookouts, assuming we’re still planning on having them.
In honor of the upcoming holiday, Fieri shared one of his go-to grilling recipes for Bacon-Wrapped Chipotle BBQ Shrimp, featuring “festive, easy-to-find ingredients” from your local supermarket. And although he didn’t say it, we’re pretty certain they’d pair nicely with the vertical nacho tower he debuted during his “Nacho Average Showdown” with Bill Murray on Friday.
And of course, since this is Fieri and Hagar, they couldn’t refrain from recommending a watermelon/cucumber cocktail made with their very own Santo Tequila Blanco. Surprisingly, though, Fieri's shrimp recipe contains no tequila.
If you’ve already got your cocktails covered, however, you can skip right ahead to the main course. Here’s how to make Fieri's grilled bacon-wrapped shrimp:
Bacon-Wrapped Chipotle BBQ Shrimp
Prep Time: 50 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces bacon
- 20 shrimp, 21/25 count, peeled and deveined
- ½ cup BBQ sauce
- ¼ cup canola oil
- 3 tablespoons chipotle in adobo
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon red chili flakes
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper, fresh ground
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, ground
Directions:
Soak the bamboo skewers in water to keep from burning during grilling.
Partially cook the bacon, cut in half, and let cool on paper towels.
Wrap the bacon around the shrimp and skewer through the point where the bacon ends, to keep from unraveling, about 3 to 5 shrimp per skewer.
Combine the BBQ Sauce, oil, chipotle, lemon juice, mustard, chili flakes, black pepper and cayenne in a blender and puree.
Separate the sauce, half for basting and half for dipping.
Cook the shrimp on the grill over medium heat. When the shrimp begin to turn pink, begin basting with the sauce.
Grill until bacon is crisp and shrimp is cooked through. Serve with remaining sauce.
