LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2nd Annual Paristown Garden Show will get you excited about the growing season.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent the morning at Fleur De Flea before the spring event.
Paristown wants this to be the biggest and best garden show of the year presented by Fleur De Flea on Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This FREE event features nearly 100 garden-centric vendors and 30 educational seminars in partnership with the Master Gardeners at Jefferson County Cooperative Extension.
The Garden Show will be spread throughout the revitalized Paristown Arts and Entertainment district.
Brent Street and Christy’s Garden will be filled with flowers, native plants, trees and shrubs, and all types of outdoor garden décor.
In addition, 40 garden nonprofit organizations will be on site.
The 30 FREE seminars throughout the day will cover topics including backyard chickens, bee keeping, making organic mulch and so much more.
Visitors will be able to enjoy a wine garden and sip on specialty cocktails made with Finlandia Vodka Botanicals and Korbel Rosé as they strive to create the perfect outdoor garden just in time for their own Derby parties.
