LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It’s a perfect social distancing holiday activity beneath the surface.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser explores the annual Lights Under Louisville.
The holiday attraction at the Louisville Mega Cavern boasts more than 40 themed displays, nine mapping projections, approximately 850 lit characters, and over 5,000,000 points of light. Families stay safely inside their vehicles during their 30 minute ride through the one mile underground winter wonderland. The experience attracts visitors from around the world and has received a number of awards from top national travel publications.
Passes begin at $29.99 per vehicle, in-advance for contactless drive-through. Guests will need to pre-order tickets that will be scanned through their car window. Marked first responder vehicles get in free. The Lights Under Louisville holiday tradition runs through Saturday, January 3, 2021.
