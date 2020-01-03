LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get better at functional movements for a better New Year.
F45 Training workouts are designed to unify the muscle groups of the body to help you move and feel stronger in all aspects of your life.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined person trainer Melissa Goodlett for some workout advice.
The F stands for Functional Training, a mix of circuit and HIIT style workouts geared towards everyday movement.
45 stands for 45 minutes heart pumping fun.
45 Training combines elements of high- intensity interval training (HIIT), circuit training, and functional training in a group/community environment.
Functional training is the engagement in exercises that mimic or recreate everyday movement.
These types of exercises typically involve the use of your full body and multiple muscle groups.
This style of training builds and sculpts lean, functional muscle.
Lifting, squatting, jumping, twisting, pulling, pushing, punching, kicking, rowing, biking - all of these movements qualify as functional.
Mark Wahlberg is an F45 celebrity fan and minority owner.
F45 has 3 Louisville area locations, St. Matthews, Middletown and Crestwood.
