LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public School Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio provided an update on the district as the school year starts to come to a close amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graduating seniors were honored on Friday night as all JCPS football fields were lit up in celebration. The Lynn Family Stadium was also lit up in honor of the Class of 2020.
Dr. Pollio said, "All of May we're trying to honor our seniors, and we know it's very challenging and everyone wants an in-person ceremony at the end of this month. Unfortunately, with the health guidelines and the logistics of having classes of 500 kids or more. I mean, we would be looking at multiple days and it would be almost impossible with the social distancing guidelines so we're going to honor our seniors for the rest of May."
The honoring will include a virtual graduation ceremony and other ceremonies for each school such as drive-thru cap and gown pickup. The district is also working to secure facilities in July, October and December for commencement ceremonies as soon as health guidelines allow.
Pollio also provided an update on non-traditional instruction saying, "It's all about continuing to connect with kids and we've drastically reduced the number of kids we that haven't connected with, but we still want to make sure our schools are doing that all the way through the last day of school."
The district is preparing for different scenarios when it comes to possible changes for the upcoming school year. Dr. Pollio says an early start would be very challenging under current circumstances and social distancing guidelines. He says health and safety will be the main factor when decisions are made.
