LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Tailspin Ale Fest helps you shake off the winter blues.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a preview of the 9th annual event.
The 100% outdoor festival will take off at historic Bowman Field Airport on Saturday, March 5th.
It has consistently been one of the top Beer Fests in the US by USA Today Reader’s Choice Poll.
Expect more than 75 local and national American craft breweries showcasing more than 250 beers.
A special "Kentucky Heritage" section features beers brewed in the bluegrass state.
“Mug” it up at Magnolia Photo Booth and “tap” into some LIVE tunes by 100% POLY.
Dance to your own beat with the Drake’s Silent Disco.
See vintage airplanes on display and photo opportunities, plus Louisville's best food trucks and more.
9th Annual Tailspin Ale Fest
Winter Warmer Beer Festival
Louisville Executive Aviation Center
Bowman Field
Saturday, March 5, 2022
VIP Admission
2pm-7pm
$80 + Fees
General Admission
3pm – 7pm
$50 + Fees
"Get on the Bus Gus"
Designated Driver and Shuttle Tickets
$15 + Fees
Click here to get connected to Tailspin Ale Fest.
