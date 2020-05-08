LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As more restrictions are lifted and people start to venture out, you can help protect yourself by building up your immune system.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning with a nutritionist talking about an immune boosting diet.
As a Norton Cancer Institute nutritionist, Jaclyn Moore works with the high-risk immunocompromised population.
It’s very much a part of her job to make sure her patients are armed with the proper nutrition to help boost their immune systems.
The same tips she shares with her patients apply to the rest of the community.
It’s good information for anyone looking to boost/strengthen their immune system as we continue to arm ourselves in this fight against COVID-19.
Protein plays a key role in healing and recovery.
A cold bean salad is a good example of a high protein dish.
Vitamin A regulates the immune system to help protect against infection.
You can find it in sweet potatoes, carrots, broccoli, spinach, eggs, bell peppers and more.
Vitamin C is an antioxidant that is involved in a number of processes related to immune health.
It can be found in foods such as strawberries, oranges, grapefruits and tomatoes.
Most of these foods are perfect for smoothies.
Vitamin E is a great antioxidant.
It can be found in almonds, oil-rich foods, peanut butter and more.
