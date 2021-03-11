LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Make sure your body is ready to get out and play golf this spring.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got some advice from a couple of golf fitness specialists.
Lenny Mello is a Titleist Performance Institute (TPI) Golf Fitness Instructor.
He discussed the importance of a TPI Physical Screening.
It determines pelvic tilt, pelvic rotation, toe touch flexibility, seated torso rotation and shoulder mobility.
Plus, using wireless sensors, the 3D swing analysis records a golf swing and helps pin point problem areas.
After an evaluation, Lenny demonstrated exercises to help relieve pain and prevent injury.
Dr. Mark J Smith is a chiropractor and a TPI Certified Medical Practitioner.
He described how the golf swing affects the spine, shoulders, and hips.
And ways to prevent injuries.
A big part of what they both do is assist players in returning to the game after injuries.
