GOLF FITNESS KK 3-11-21.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Make sure your body is ready to get out and play golf this spring. 

WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got some advice from a couple of golf fitness specialists.

Lenny Mello is a Titleist Performance Institute (TPI) Golf Fitness Instructor.

He discussed the importance of a TPI Physical Screening.

It determines pelvic tilt, pelvic rotation, toe touch flexibility, seated torso rotation and shoulder mobility.

Plus, using wireless sensors, the 3D swing analysis records a golf swing and helps pin point problem areas.

After an evaluation, Lenny demonstrated exercises to help relieve pain and prevent injury.

Dr. Mark J Smith is a chiropractor and a TPI Certified Medical Practitioner.

He described how the golf swing affects the spine, shoulders, and hips.

And ways to prevent injuries.

A big part of what they both do is assist players in returning to the game after injuries.

Click here to get connected with Pillar Health & Sport Performance.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags