LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Get a taste of international flavors without leaving Louisville.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about the International Food Truck Festival.
Many food trucks call Louisville home.
Bringing them all together in one event gives people the chance to sample different types of food.
Experience food trucks like All Thai'd Up, Al Prince Mediterranean & Lil Cheezers.
Members of Oreya Dance will entertain the crowd.
Expect entertainment, food and booths from local cultural groups.
International Food Truck Festival
Saturday, May 14th
11am-9pm
Big Four Lawn, Waterfront Park
Free and open to the public
Family-friendly
The International Food Truck Festival is sponsored by the Asian Art Institute Crane House, Waterfront Park, and All Thai'd Up.
Click here to get connected to the International Food Truck Festival.
