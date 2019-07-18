LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ignoring co-workers apparently helps people feel more awake.
Mental Health professionals at the Cleveland Clinic tell "Business Insider" that interrupting co-workers takes focus away from your job, and it could cause mental exhaustion.
Experts say it can take up to 25 minutes for you to regain complete focus, when co-workers interrupt you with questions.
Psychologists say switching back and forth between work and distractions can take a toll on your mental energy, which can leave you feeling more drained.
One suggestion for avoiding distractions and burn-out is to wear headphones to make it clear to your office mates that you don't want to be disturbed.
