LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people will visit Jeffersontown during the Gaslight Festival.
Jeffersontown, Kentucky celebrates with the 52nd annual Gaslight Festival, September 12th through the 19th. What started as a small street party in 1969 has grown to become one of the area's largest festivals. The Gaslight Festival, hosted by The Chamber Jeffersontown, has events each day. Events include a Poker Rally, Golf Scramble, 5k Run/Walk, Business Appreciation Day, Parade, Balloon Glow, and a Car Show.
FEATURED EVENTS:
Thursday, September 16th - 6pm
Witness the Gaslight Festival parade through Jeffersontown.
The parade will start at the J’town Commons Shopping Center, come up Taylorsville Rd to Watterson Trail.
Turn right on Watterson Trail and end at College Drive.
Friday, September 17th - Dusk
The Gaslight Balloon Glow happens in Skyview Park in Jeffersontown, Kentucky.
The event is free to attend with food trucks, vendors and activities for children.
September 17th-19th
Over 135 arts & crafts vendors travel from across the country to showcase their talents. And more than 130 area business, civic & nonprofit organizations spread awareness at this 3-day event.
Centered in the small-town ambiance of Gaslight Square, the festival has evolved into a time-honored tradition of Jeffersontown.
