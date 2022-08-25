JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) -- A new music and event venue debuts August 27th in Jeffersonville with its first concert.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored The Jefferson.
The former Rocky's Italian Grill location (which closed in April of 2018) has a new purpose.
Seven Four Events LLC, of West Harrison, Indiana repurposed the space to host national headlining concert tours as well as feature local artists.
This will be the fifth venue owned or booked/managed by Seven Four Event’s - all located in the Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio region.
In addition to live music, The Jefferson will serve as a location for weddings, as well as corporate and special events.
The band "Saving Abel" begins the new era with a concert on August 27th followed by "Puddle of Mudd" on November 11th.
The Jefferson is also accepting reservations for weddings, holiday parties and all events from mid August through 2024.
Work on the former restaurant began in 2021
The indoor space totals over 9,000 square feet renovated space.
The existing deck was demolished, and a brand new deck was constructed from the ground up.
The property now has over 4,000 square feet of exterior deck and patio space, all with views of the Louisville skyline.
The Jefferson features a top-of-the-line sound and light system for national performing artists, local/regional talent, and comedy.
Indoor concert capacity is approximately 650.
Exterior deck/patio capacity of approximately 400.
