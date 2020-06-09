JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- Discovering a talent for music can turn into a lifelong passion.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser is getting a music lesson at Maxwell’s House of Music.
He spent the morning learning about different music instruments.
Whether you are interested in the banjo, harmonica or tambourine, a music lesson will steer you in the right direction.
This may be the perfect time to learn how to play an instrument.
Click here to get connected to Maxwell’s House of Music School.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.