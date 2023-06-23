LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The 6th annual Kentucky Craft Bash makes its way to Louisville Waterfront Park.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some people making it happen.
On Saturday June 24th, the Kentucky Guild of Brewers will be hosting this event dedicated to beer lovers.
Only pouring beers from breweries in the Commonwealth, the Craft Bash hosts over 60 local breweries and serves more than 150 different varieties of beer.
You'll also be able to sample experimental beers and collaborations that don't go into widespread distribution and are rarely found outside of a brewery’s taproom.
For one day this summer, the Kentucky Guild of Brewers will transform Louisville's Waterfront Park into the state's largest, most exclusive taproom.
VIP Tickets:
Online Only!
Hour Early Admission Beginning at 12pm noon
Limited to 500 People
1 Commemorative Glass
5 hours to sip and savor fine Kentucky Beer
General Admission Tickets:
$65 at the door — buy online and save money!
Admission Beginning at 1PM
1 Commemorative Glass
4 hours to sip and savor fine Kentucky Beer
Click here to get connected to the Kentucky Craft Bash.
