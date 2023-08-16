LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Local theatre companies take you to the prom in their latest production.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined the cast of The Prom.
Pandora Productions and ACT Louisville Productions presents this production at the Henry Clay Theatre.
It's the 2019 Drama Desk Winner For Outstanding Musical and it was nominated for 7 Tony Awards.
This is the regional premiere of this musical that was made into a Netflix Movie starring Meryl Streep, James Corden and Nicole Kidman.
Four fading Broadway Stars are in desperate need of a new stage.
When they hear that trouble is brewing for a small-town Indiana prom and the media is involved... they put a spotlight on the issue... and themselves.
The town's parents want to keep the dance on the straight and narrow.
But when one student wants to bring her girlfriend to the prom, the entire town has a date with destiny.
Now is your chance to relive Prom Night as you always wanted it to be.
In the spirit of the show, attendees are encouraged to dress in their most authentic Prom attire.
Each performance includes a community Prom experience complete with refreshments for sale, photo opportunities, a Prom royalty selection, along with dancing before the show and at intermission.
The performances continue through August 26th at The Henry Clay Theatre.
Tickets starting at $29.
