LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Logan Street Market features some creative folks during their Monthly Art Bazaar.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joins some of them before Friday’s event.
The Monthly Art Bazaar introduces and supports local artists and craftsmen.
It’s a showcase and a pop-up art market.
Also experience Logan Street Market’s local restaurants, shopping, coffee shop, the Bodega and happy hour at both bars.
Stop by the Shelby Park neighborhood on the last Friday night of the month for music, art and dinner.
Follow Covid-19 guidelines including social distancing.
Monthly Art Bazaar
Logan Street Market
Last Friday of the Month
4:00-7:00
Next: Friday, August 28th
Click here to get connected to the Monthly Art Bazaar.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.