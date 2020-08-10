LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — The Kentucky Beef Council once again presents the Fourth Annual Louisville Burger Week, featuring $6 burgers across Louisville restaurants from August 10-16, 2020.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning getting a taste of this very special week.
For seven days, burger lovers will once again have the opportunity to travel to participating Burger Week locations featuring $6 burgers.
While Louisville Burger Week was intended for dine-in, given the current dine-in capacity limits, consumers can expect more restaurants offering takeout during this year’s event.
Returning are the Burger Week Passports for participants to get stamped at participating locations throughout the week.
Collect at least four stamps and be eligible for a very special grand prize drawing including a grill, gift cards and all the beef needed for an Ultimate Grill Out.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.