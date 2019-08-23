LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Male High School Football opens their season against Floyd Central High School, Friday, August 23rd.
The game will be a battle and the halftime entertainment will be inspirational.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined the LMHS Marching Band earlier in the week before they march onto the field.
Long hours and hot days goes into perfecting their performance.
As one of the largest marching bands in JCPS, the marching Bulldogs keep the evening moving.
