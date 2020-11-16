LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pizza lovers unite, it's a whole week dedicated to you.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got a taste of Louisville Pizza Week beginning November 16th.
It’s the 3rd annual Louisville Pizza Week.
For seven days (November 16-22), visit any of the 15 participating pizza joints and enjoy $9 specialty pizzas.
Click here for pizza descriptions and more information.
Official Louisville Pizza Week passports will help guide pizza lovers to participating eateries.
Restaurants will stamp the passport for each full pie ordered.
Earn four or more stamps and be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.
Passports can be picked up at each participating location starting on November 16.
While Louisville Pizza Week was intended for dine-in, given the current dine-in capacity limits, patrons can expect more restaurants to offer takeout during this year’s event.
Click here to get connected to Louisville Pizza Week on facebook.
