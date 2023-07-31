LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Artisans share their craft during Made Market Louisville.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some of the makers before the summer event.
Made Market features more than 75 local vendors who produce unique, handmade items.
Each vendor must apply and be approved to sell at the markets.
You can always expect to find high quality, on-trend items.
Shop amazing makers plus grab some eats & drinks.
"Made Market"
Louisville Summer Market
Mellwood Art Center
Saturday, Aug. 5
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
$5 Admission
Parking and kids 15 and under are FREE
Made Market is Louisville's finest curated handmade market, showcasing the best makers from Louisville and the surrounding region.
Click here to get connected to Made Market.
