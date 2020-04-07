LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Stay busy and connected with your family by baking together.

WDRB’s Keith Kaiser asked Marguerite Schadt from Heitzman Traditional Bakery and Deli for some advice.

Here is a simple sugar cookie recipe.

Classic Sugar Cookie Dough 

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar 

1 cup soften butter or shortening 

1 teaspoon vanilla 

1 egg 

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour 

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cream of tarter 

Bake 7-8 minutes at 375'

 

Frosting 

3 cups powder sugar 

3-5 tablespoons whole milk 

1/4 teaspoon vanilla 

Color icing with drops of food coloring

 

Click here to get connected with Heitzman Traditional Bakery and Deli.

 

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags