Classic Sugar Cookie Dough
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
1 cup soften butter or shortening
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 egg
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cream of tarter
Bake 7-8 minutes at 375'
Frosting
3 cups powder sugar
3-5 tablespoons whole milk
1/4 teaspoon vanilla
Color icing with drops of food coloring
