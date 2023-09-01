LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — WorldFest celebrates our cultural differences in a 4-day event.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of the world without leaving Louisville.
The 21st annual WorldFest cultural celebration happens Sept. 1-4.
WorldFest, Louisville’s premier international festival, is the most diverse, inclusive, and equitable event in the region.
Attendees at WorldFest can enjoy a number of events from all cultures:
- Three entertainment stages showcasing international, national, regional, and local performers.
- A vendor village with nearly 150 international-themed arts, crafts, merchandise, and food booths.
- The WorldFest Global Village highlights cultures and customs from all over the world through traditional performances.
- The World of Information showcasing many different cultures and countries providing informational materials and activities.
- The Parade of Cultures on Saturday celebrates all the diverse cultures in Louisville.
- The WorldFest International Kids Zone has lots of fun and educational activities and games for kids to enjoy.
- A Naturalization Ceremony welcoming dozens of new American citizens to Louisville.
Admission to WorldFest is free, and held on The Belvedere.
Click here to get connected to the entertainment schedule and participating vendors.
