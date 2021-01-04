LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Moving into a healthier 2021 could start with Tai Chi.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined an instructor from Chi 502 for some direction.
Originally developed for self-defense, Tai Chi (TIE-CHEE) has evolved into a graceful form of exercise.
It can reduce stress and combat some health conditions.
Often described as meditation in motion, tai chi promotes serenity through gentle, flowing movements.
It involves a series of movements performed in a slow, focused manner and accompanied by deep breathing.
Daniel Lally of Chi 502 and his teaching partner have developed some unique movements similar to tai chi that people can do to build their immune system this winter.
They are simple, fun and easy movements to learn.
Click here to get connected to Chi 502.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.