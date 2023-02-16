LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Experience the Prolific Experience during Black History Month.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about special events through February.
Jacy "Prolific" Jones created The Prolific Experience to feature African-American artists in our community.
The month long showcase of talent includes painters, poets, singers, authors and more.
The Prolific Experience Presents
The Love of Black Creation Art Exhibition
(Featuring the works of 9 artists with 9 distinct styles)
Now through March 31st
Monday-Friday 10am-4pm
Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
1701 W Muhammad Ali Blvd
Louisville, Ky 40203
Prolific Workshops Presents
The “You So Black” Virtual Book Event
with Author Theresa the S.O.N.G.B.I.R.D. & Illustrator London Ladd
Friday, February 17th 6pm
Black Comic Book Creators Workshop by Mickel Green, Socrates Thomas & Kalyn Fultz of Green Byrd Comics
Saturday, February 18th 3 pm
Chef Space
1812 W Muhammad Ali Blvd
Louisville, Ky 40203
4pm Black History Trivia with Prolific Workshops
5pm How & Why Should Legally Copyright
6pm The African American Read In & Black Authors Networking Event
All ages welcome. Network with and read from your favorite books written by Black authors.
(Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by a parent)
“A is for Affrilichia” Book signing Frank X Walker @ Ky Center for African American Heritage
Sunday, February 26th 3-5pm
Cost includes Priority signing and a photo with author Frank X Walker
These events are created in partnership with Gye Nyame Books & More
RSVP for the events @prolificservices502.info
Click here to get connected to The Prolific Experience NeoSoul Show.
Click here to get connected to fifteenTWELVE Portland Ave Creative Compound.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.