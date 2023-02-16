LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Experience the Prolific Experience during Black History Month.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about special events through February.

Jacy "Prolific" Jones created The Prolific Experience to feature African-American artists in our community.

The month long showcase of talent includes painters, poets, singers, authors and more.

The Prolific Experience Presents

The Love of Black Creation Art Exhibition

(Featuring the works of 9 artists with 9 distinct styles)

Now through March 31st

Monday-Friday 10am-4pm

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

1701 W Muhammad Ali Blvd

Louisville, Ky 40203

Prolific Workshops Presents

The “You So Black” Virtual Book Event

with Author Theresa the S.O.N.G.B.I.R.D. & Illustrator London Ladd

Friday, February 17th 6pm

Black Comic Book Creators Workshop by Mickel Green, Socrates Thomas & Kalyn Fultz of Green Byrd Comics

Saturday, February 18th 3 pm

Chef Space

1812 W Muhammad Ali Blvd

Louisville, Ky 40203

4pm Black History Trivia with Prolific Workshops

5pm How & Why Should Legally Copyright

6pm The African American Read In & Black Authors Networking Event

All ages welcome. Network with and read from your favorite books written by Black authors.

(Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by a parent)

“A is for Affrilichia” Book signing Frank X Walker @ Ky Center for African American Heritage

Sunday, February 26th 3-5pm

Cost includes Priority signing and a photo with author Frank X Walker

These events are created in partnership with Gye Nyame Books & More

RSVP for the events @prolificservices502.info

Click here to get connected to The Prolific Experience NeoSoul Show.

Click here to get connected to fifteenTWELVE Portland Ave Creative Compound.

