LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Learn about some of the mysteries of space this summer.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the NASA Astro Camp.
Central Creativity is a NASA K-12 education partner bringing NASA Astro Camp to two locations in Louisville this year.
It is a weeklong camp that focuses on NASA curated hands-on activities.
Central Creativity is a learning organization that provides immersive instruction in art, music, drama, craft, science, culinary arts, math, engineering, technology, reading, and writing to students in grades PreK-12.
This summer explore the mysteries of space with NASA Astro Camp.
Take spacewalks in virtual reality, build working robots, plan a lunar colony, launch rockets, explore the surface of Mars, make out-of-this-world astronaut ice cream, and collaborate as a crew to complete challenging space missions.
The goal of Astro Camp is to give ALL students the chance to get involved in and experience Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to inspire future astronauts and engineers to learn about space with NASA activities.
Two Opportunities:
Holy Cross High School
Louisville, Kentucky
JUNE 27 - JULY 1
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Albert the Great Parish School
Louisville, Kentucky
JULY 11 - 15
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Aside from the two NASA Astro Camp in-person locations, they have two additional camps that are virtual, Urban Ecology Camp and Energy Camp.
Students receive a kit full of experiments/activities for the week along with the opportunity to interact with students from around the country through the virtual experience.
Click here to get connected to the Kentucky NASA Astro Camps.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.