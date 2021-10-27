NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB)-- Even car washes can be scary this time of year.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser discovered a Haunted Car Wash in New Albany.
Mister G's Car Wash on Grant Line Road will become a frightful place for 3 days.
Close to a dozen young volunteer haunters help to make the experience memorable. From the moment you move your car into the line, you will feel someone or something watching you.
Frightful characters staring into your windows.
Unsavory entities lurking inside the washing station.
And ghouls sending you on your way with one last startle.
Mister G's Car Wash
3220 Grant Line Rd
New Albany, IN.
October 28th -30th
5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Daily
$20 per car
This spooky seasonal encounter benefits the New Albany High School Boys and Girls Soccer Teams. Half the proceeds will be donated to the soccer programs.
There will be candy for the kids, so pack up the family and head on over to get the scariest car wash ever. Try it out.... if you dare... ha ha ha haaaaa.
