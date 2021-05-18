CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- Driver education especially for new drivers happens all year round.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by Always First Driving Academy for a refresher course.
Since 1974, Always First Driving Academy has trained tens of thousands of new and experienced drivers.
Instructors have to continually evolve with introduction of new technologies and new challenges on the road like texting and driving.
The curriculum is based on the requirements governed by Indiana laws and the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
General Manager, Brandi Haus covered the requirements to get permitted/licensed, some examination questions, road signs and more.
Driving Instructor, Allan Cundiff gave Keith some reminders on how to drive in school zones and parallel parking.
Click here to get connected to Always First Driving Academy.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.