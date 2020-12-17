NEWPORT, Ky. (WDRB) - The Newport Aquarium celebrates the holidays underwater.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser discovers Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland in Newport, Kentucky.
Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland celebrates 18 years at Newport Aquarium.
The Cincinnati holiday tradition continues now through December 24th.
Scuba Santa greets families in the 385,000 gallon “Surrounded by Sharks” tank.
The Water Wonderland journey leads guests through holiday-clad galleries like Shark Ray Bay Theater, Gator Alley, Stingray Hideaway and more.
Scuba Santa will not be diving on Christmas Day.
He will be resting after a busy night traveling to homes all around the world.
