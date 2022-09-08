LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homearama 2022 showcases the latest in building trends, technology and interior design.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored some of the featured homes.
The Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville (BIA) returns the show to Norton Commons for the fifth time September 10-25.
It will highlight the exclusive Oldham County section called the Hamlet.
The Hamlet is a 158-acre addition to the community’s North Village extending into Oldham County that provides for a more rural feel with larger lots and less density than Jefferson County sections of Norton Commons.
The Norton Commons North Village is slated to be one of the largest geothermal communities in the U.S.
All ten Homearama homes are equipped with state-of-the-art geothermal technology, eliminating the need for outdoor air conditioning units and their associated operating noise.
Norton Commons sits on almost 600 acres and is currently home to over 1800 residences, 80+ businesses, three schools, and dozens of parks, pools and green spaces.
2022 homebuilders include Castlebuilt Homes, Caliber Homes & Remodeling, Inc., Joe Kroll Builder, LLC, Ramage Company, Leo Thieneman & Sons, LLC, Caliber Homes & Remodeling, Inc., Bentley Homes, Hardy Builders LLC, Mason Construction & Development, LLC, Built by MasterCraft Homes, LLC and Leo Thieneman & Sons, LLC.
Homearama 2022
The Hamlet at Norton Commons
Weekdays 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturdays 10 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sundays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
FREE Parking
General Admission (September 10-September 25)
$15.00 Adults and 12 Years Old and UP
Click here to get connected with Homearama 2022.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.