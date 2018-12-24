LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Your old shoes can help support WaterStep.
WaterStep, a local organization, works to save lives with safe water programs.
All year long and especially during the giving season, they collect shoes to help fund those programs.
Businesses, churches, schools and individuals are asked to host shoe drives and donate the collected shoes.
WaterStep sells the shoes to an exporter and uses the proceeds to fund disaster relief work and safe water projects in less fortunate parts of the world.
The project also keeps tons of waste out of landfills by re-purposing the shoes and creates micro business opportunities in developing countries.
You can help them reach their goal of filling a tractor trailer before the end of the year.
Approximately 22,000 pairs of shoes are need to be collected before December 31st for WaterStep to reach its goal.
There are drop-off sites around the city.
Any size, style and condition of shoes is accepted.
Or donate directly to WaterStep.
Click here to learn more about the shoe program through WaterStep.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.