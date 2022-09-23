PALMYRA, In (WDRB) — The people of Palmyra, Indiana like to put on a show especially when it comes to the Pal Wow Family Fun Festival.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns about the 13th annual event.
Palmyra wants to show you why they are proud of their little Indiana town.
The Pal Wow Family Fun Festival at Buffalo Trace Park promises to entertain the whole family this weekend, September 23 & 24.
Friday night, join the 5k glow run around the Buffalo Trace Park lake and finish off the night with music from The Remainders.
Saturday features a car show, North Harrison Archery Club, Neon Moon, the Morgan Elementary talent show, The Rumors and fireworks.
The festival concludes on Sunday with a church service.
Pal Wow Family Fun Festival
Friday, September 23th Starting at 4pm
Saturday, September 24th Starting 8am
Buffalo Trace Park
1540 Hwy 150 NE
Palmyra, IN 47164
FREE admission to the park for all events.
Click here for a schedule of all the events.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.