LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The holiday tradition of the Brown-Forman Nutcracker continues this weekend.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some performers as they prepare for more shows at the Kentucky Center.
Louisville Ballet’s popular classic, The Brown-Forman Nutcracker runs December 9th through the 23rd at the Kentucky Center.
The production is filled with awe-inspiring sets and costumes, incredible artistry, and distinctly Louisville touches for audiences of all ages.
Join Marie and her Nutcracker Prince as they travel to the land of the Sugar Plum Fairy.
This year’s performance will also feature the addition of the ballet’s local children’s cast dancers.
Before each show, the Kentucky Center lobby will be full of festive cheer featuring performances by community arts partners.
Also, the Nutcracker Boutique will have nutcrackers, ornaments, t-shirts, tote bags, and more.
Pre-matinee Sugar Plum Parties return on December 17th and 18th at 11:30 am.
