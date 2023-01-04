LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The right exercises could keep you motivated in the New Year.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser tries some different workout routines at ProFormance Fitness.
Sometimes you lose focus when you take on a New Year's Fitness Goal.
But if you enjoy the movements, you are more likely to continue.
ProFormance Fitness offers many workouts for all levels of fitness.
Whether it's group exercises like boot camp or working out on your own with a personal trainer, the goal is to get results.
Pilates might be the right fit.
It is a series of exercises focused on centering and re-balancing the body.
Beginning with the breath and focusing on core work, Pilates incorporates strengthening, mobility, and stability into every exercise.
A good Pilates workout leaves you feeling relaxed, energized, taller, and stronger.
Find what you like and stick with it.
