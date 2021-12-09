CHARLESTOWN, In (WDRB) -- The City of Charlestown really likes to celebrate the holidays.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser toured the Southern Indiana town before the weekend's events.
The City of Charlestown has worked many months putting together a unique Winter Holiday Market.
It complements the Christmas themes at Greenway Park.
The new Winter Holiday Market has 20 uniquely designed storefronts located at the Family Activities Park.
The Park also has train rides, colorful light displays, Santa visits, and mini golf.
The opening weekend was a smash hit with very happy vendors.
The Winter Holiday Market runs Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. up to December 18th.
The Family Activities Park is located at 1000 Park Street, Charlestown, IN 47111.
Join all the holiday fun.
