LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ping Pong takes over Red Top Gourmet Hotdogs.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learned about the weekly table tennis tournament in the Shelby Park Neighborhood.
Red Top Gourmet Hotdogs is a local restaurant specializing in gourmet hotdogs. They feature grass-fed beef hotdogs and handcrafted local game sausages with unique toppings.
Plus, some patrons have a passion for ping pong. Every Wednesday, they have a singles double elimination tournament. Send a direct message on Facebook with the date you’d like to compete. Tournament will start right at 6 p.m., and you must be present at start to compete. Masks and social distancing to be followed. You can bring your own paddle or use one at Red Top Hotdogs. Free to enter.
Click here to get connected to the Ping Pong Tournament at Red Gourmet Top Hotdogs.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.