LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's National Chili Day!
To celebrate, Skyline Chili joined WDRB in the Morning to talk about the chain's specials for the day and showed how it makes its cheese coneys.
Skyline is running a special online sweepstakes contest through National Chili Day. You can enter here.
Here are the prizes:
-Grand Prize (10 winners) will receive a National Chili Day Prize Pack filled with 2 Skyline t-shirts, a Skyline Tumbler, 2 Chili Pouches, 1 Bottle of Skyline Hot Sauce, and a $100 Skyline Gift Card
-2nd Place (50 winners) will receive a $25 Skyline Gift Card, Skyline Tumbler, 2 Chili Pouches, and 1 Bottle of Skyline Hot Sauce
-3rd Place (100 winners) will receive a $10 Skyline Gift Card, 1 Chili Pouch, and 1 Bottle of Skyline Hot Sauce
In addition to the online sweepstakes, Skyline is doing a social media giveaway.
It's also releasing new merchandise. You can find it's full inventory here.
