CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana RC Speedway fulfills your need for speed.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser visited the racing venue before their special event.
If you want to get into the hobby, there are few things to consider.
First determine what class of racing you want to do.
The SIRCS track is designed specifically for 1/10th and 1/12th electric cars.
They have three different divisions of RC racing; Oval, On-Road and Figure 8.
Each division has a different number of classes.
Get the best RC car you can afford.
You can always modify the "setup" with aftermarket parts.
Typical Weekly Schedule
Wednesdays 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Fridays 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Saturdays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Sundays 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Occasional special events.
RJ Speed Nationals
Saturday, April 1
Southern Indiana RC Speedway
658 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville, IN 47129
Click here to get connected to Southern Indiana RC Speedway and the RJ Speed Nationals.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.