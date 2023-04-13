Spalding University likes to let off steam during finals week with racing rodents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Spalding University celebrates the 50th annual Running of the Rodents.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some organizers before this event to close out Rat Week.
One of Spalding’s proudest and most fun campus traditions, the annual Running of the Rodents, was created by Sister Julia Clare Fontaine after overhearing a student complain about the “rat race” of finals.
Since its inception in 1973, the Running of the Rodents has been a fun-filled tradition to help students reduce stress, teach them about animal care and how to use behavior modification techniques.
Over the years, the Running of the Rodents has received much attention, with segments airing on national news syndicates as well as BBC London, BBC Mexico and BBC Canada.
Trivial Pursuit® coined the race as “The Most Exciting Two Seconds in Sports” after 1987’s rat, Deep Throat, won the Rodent Derby in 1.8 seconds.
Spalding University's Rat Week 2023
Monday, April 10
Rat Week Kick-Off
Tuesday, April 11
Spring Carnival
Wednesday, April 12
Spring Blood Drive
Fruit-Flavored Rings Eating Contest
Thursday, April 13
Through the Ages Tailgate
College Street Parking Lot
9:30 a.m.
50th Annual Running of the Rodents
College Street Ballroom
11 a.m.
