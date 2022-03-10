LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Fish Fry Fridays continue during the Lenten season.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned how St. Patrick Catholic Church (1000 North Beckley Station Road) makes theirs special.
The St. Patrick Fish Fry has launched its award winning 29th year of Lenten Fish Fry’s.
They take pride in cutting and battering their own white fish.
Of course, they have all the fixins' to go with it.
The money raised helps support their sports operation.
Upcoming dates March 11, 18 & 25 and April 1 & 8.
Dine-in or Carry-out 5:00-7:30pm.
Online ordering is only available Fridays after 4:45 pm
Click here to order when available.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.