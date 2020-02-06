LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mandalorian characters have been around since the Star Wars movie franchise began.
The Mandalorian on Disney+ has inspire a new generation of make believe mercenaries.
Blue Moon Clan, the Kentucky Chapter of the Mandalorian Mercs Costume Club is hosting a Mando Armor workshop on Saturday, February 8th Noon-6pm.
LVL1 Hackerspace provides the space to create one of a kind costumes with advanced techniques using Sintra.
Sintra is a lightweight yet rigid board of moderately expanded closed-cell polyvinyl chloride (PVC) extruded in a homogenous sheet with a low gloss matte finish.
It's a good strong material to make Mando armor.
The President of Mandalorian Mercs will be on hand to help with Mando armor design.
Limited space available.
Click here to get connected to the Mandalorian Armor Workshop.
