NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) -- A home built in the early 19th century has a rich history in New Albany.
Joel Scribner, one of the three brothers who founded the city of New Albany, built the house in 1813, the first frame house in the area.
The Scribner family owned and maintained the house for a little more than 100 years.
Then, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Piankeshaw Chapter purchased the home in 1917 from Miss Hattie Scribner to use as a chapter house.
The chapter purchased the property at a price of $1,500.
Scribner House will be open for tours during the annual Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, October 6th through the 8th.
Make sure you try their Persimmon Pudding sold outside the house during the festival.
