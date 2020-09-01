LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Beatersville Car and Bike Show features traditional hot rods and customs.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got a look at some of these unique rides before Sunday, September 6th.
The 15th annual event showcases pre-1968, cars, trucks, and motorcycles from all over the mid-west.
The show will feature bands, vendors, the ever popular, Miss Beatersville contest, food trucks, cash bar and much more.
The charity panel jam and auction will take place again this year hosted by the Louisville Paint Slingers.
Sunday, September 6th
Bullitt County Fairgrounds
964 Clermont Rd
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
They encourage everyone to wear a mask.
There will be hand washing stations in designated areas.
