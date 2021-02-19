LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Codfather" has returned for his 8th Lenten season.
Each year WDRB traffic reporter Mike Marshall takes on the "Codfather" role to help support local Catholic churches.
The "Codfather" is a big fan of the weekly fish fry at St. Gabriel's Church, which he happens to attend, and always has a few words of wisdom.
Dozens of local churches also host weekly fish fries during the Lenten season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic most parishes will only offer drive-thru service this year.
Click here to see a full list.
St. Gabriel's Fish Fry
Feb. 26; March 5, 12, 19 and 26; April 2 (Good Friday)
5505 Bardstown Road, Louisville,
Dinner 4:30-7:30 p.m., drive-thru and curbside pickup
Stop by and ask for the "Codfather" special.
