LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of Jeffersontown hosts the Unordinary Wonder Art Fair.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joins some artists before the event on Saturday.
Local artist, Ericka Murphy inspired the idea of featuring members of the arts community.
Over the past few weeks, the City of Jeffersontown has partnered with Ericka to bring together artists and craftsmen from all over to showcase their work in the first ever ‘Unordinary Wonder Art Fair.’
Unordinary Wonder Art Fair
Jeffersontown Veterans Memorial Park
Saturday, November 14th 10am-4pm
FREE event open to the public.
Guests will be asked to follow CDC guidelines such as maintaining social distancing.
There will be sanitizing stations throughout the fair.
The entrance will be at the front of the Jeffersonian, at 10617 Taylorsville Road.
A maximum of 78 booths will be spaced at safe distances.
Masks are required.
**Rain date will be scheduled for Saturday, November 21st, 2020**
Click here to get connected to the Unordinary Wonder Art Fair.
